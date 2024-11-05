"I'm 25?! I thought I was younger....": SRK reacts to Gautam Gambhir's cute birthday wish in his signature style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : As Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2, fans and celebrities alike showered him with love on social media.

Among the many birthday messages, one stood out from Team India's head coach and former KKR mentor, Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir's birthday wish for King Khan was both playful and cute.

"Here's to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever!" read his X post.

In true Shah Rukh style, the actor took a break from his busy schedule on Tuesday to reply "GG" and it is winning hearts on social media.

"I'm 25?!? I thought I was younger.... Ha ha... thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u," read SRK's reply.

Check it out

I’m 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u https://t.co/YepHV122f5— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2024

SRK and Gambhir's association goes back a long way back. Gautam represented the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011-17, which is owned by the Bollywood superstar. Both of the franchise's IPL wins in 2012 and 2014 came under Gambhir's captaincy. In 2024, Gambhir served as KKR's mentor, guiding the team once again though it was his final year in the role.

Meanwhile, every year, SRK traditionally greets fans from the balcony of his home on his birthday, but this year, due to security reasons, he had to skip the usual meet. However, he didn't disappoint his fans. Instead, he hosted a special event at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir Hall, where he met and interacted with his fans

From dancing with his fans to interacting with them and giving a sneak peek into his personal and professional life, SRK did his best to express his gratitude to his fans who have always been there with him through thick and thin.

