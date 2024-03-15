"I'm a different person": Regina King shares how her life has changed after son's death

Washington [US], March 15 : Actor and filmmaker Regina King shared how her life has changed after the death of her only son Ian Alexander Jr, reported People.

In an interview that was aired on 'Good Morning America', the 53-year-old Oscar winner marked two years since Ian's passing, sharing how "grief is a journey."

She shared that her upcoming film, Shirley, is dedicated to her late son. The preview clip shows Roberts, 63, asking King, "What have these last two years been like for you?"

According to People, Ian died by suicide in January 2022 just after turning 26. He is King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

"Oh wow. I'm a different person now than I was Jan. 19," shared King, adding, "I am."

King continued to share an insight into her 'relationship with grief' these past couple of years. "Grief is a journey," King revealed, adding, "I understand that."

"Grief is love that has no place to go," the actor-turned-filmmaker said, adding, "And that we all handle it differently."

A year ago, King posted a message on Instagram to honour her late son's birthday and commemorate one year after his passing.

"January 19th is Ian's Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence," she wrote at the time, adding, "We are all in different places on the planet...so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

"Of course orange is your favourite color...Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ....Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing," she added.

"Continue to shine bright, my guiding light," King added in her tribute, according to People.

In a statement after news of her son's death, King, who next stars as Shirley Chisholm in the film 'Shirley', said, "Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cares so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you", reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor