"I'm Alive": Director Sajid Khan Clarifies after Being Mistaken for Mother India Actor

In a video statement released on Thursday, December 28, director Sajid Khan clarified that he is alive, responding to confusion arising after the recent death of actor Sajid Khan, known for playing the young Birju in the classic film Mother India. The filmmaker emphasized that he is not the same person as the late actor and urged media and fans to verify facts before sharing news.

Sajid Khan, the director of movies like Heyy Babyy, Housefull, and Humshakals, shared in the video that the confusion emerged because the deceased actor was 20 years older than him. He explained, "Mother India film released in 1957, and the child actor who played Sunil Dutt’s younger version was Sajid Khan. He was born in 1951, I was born 20 years after that. He has passed away, however, some irresponsible media people have used my photo with the news."

Expressing frustration over the misinformation, Sajid Khan revealed that numerous people contacted him to confirm whether he was alive. He took the opportunity to reassure everyone of his well-being, stating, "To main haath jodke request karta hu media walon se aur doston se, fans se jitne bhi duniya bhar me mujhe iss waqt dekh rahe hain. I am alive. And may that Sajid Khan’s soul genuinely rest in peace. (I request media, fans, friends, and everyone watching this video- I am alive)."

Director Sajid Khan, the brother of Farah Khan, has made a mark in the film industry with his directorial ventures and also made an appearance in Bigg Boss 16.

On the other hand, actor Sajid Khan, who passed away on December 27, worked in notable films such as Maya, The Singing Filipina, The Unmade Films, My Funny Girl, Savera, Mahatma and the Mad Boy, Zindagi Aur Toofan, Mandir Masjid, Dahshat, and Do Number Ke Ameer. The late actor's son informed PTI that his father had been battling cancer for a while and passed away on Friday. He added, "My father was adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber and fostered by filmmaker Mehboob Khan. He was not active in films for a while and was mostly involved in philanthropy. He used to come to Kerala quite often and he liked it here, remarried, and settled here."