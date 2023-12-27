"I'm eternally grateful": Ananya Panday overwhelmed with response to 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday expressed gratitude for all the love she received for her performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Taking to Instgram, Ananya shared behind-the-scene pictures featuring herself and other team members.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Overwhelmed by all the love for #KhoGayeHumKahan and Ahana all your love and kind words mean more to me than you will ever know I can never ever ever thank @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar enough for bringing me on this journey - I'm eternally grateful and the boyzzzzzzz Ahana Imaad Neil 4evrr @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Such a simple yet powerful film! Beautifully made."

Another user commented, "Just lovedddd ur performance. loveee ya so much anieee "

"Absolutely loved it Ananya! Keep up the good work, can't wait to see you in more such projects!," another users comment read.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, the film is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Apart from Ananya, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film.

Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with the upcoming series 'Call me Bae'.

