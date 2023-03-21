"I'm losing job security...": Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has a deep fear of show ending

Los Angeles [US], March 21 : Actor Gaten Matarazzo is extremely sad as his show 'Stranger Things' is coming to an end.

In an interview with Jimy Fallon, Gaten said that he's living in "deep fear" of "Stranger Things" ending after its five-season run on Netflix, Variety reported.

"It's interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it," Matarazzo said. when asked about the series coming to an end.

"I mean, it's something that's so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I've had over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It's the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade."

When Fallon asked if it was "bittersweet" to have to say goodbye to the show, Matarazzo replied, "Of course it is. There's kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they're going to finish their journeys. But also there's like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it's been pretty great job security for a while. Back to freelance."

In between "Stranger Things" seasons, Matarazzo has recorded voice roles for films such as "The Angry Birds Movie" and "My Father's Dragon," plus he starred in last year's Paramount+ original movie "Honor Society." But Matarazzo has always had the luxury of going back to the "Stranger Things" set over the last near decade. That will of course end once the series wraps its final episode.

"I'd love to see a good launchpad for growth," Matarazzo said when asked about what he wants out of the final season of "Stranger Things." "I'd love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they've endured over the past few years."

The cast will shoot the fifth and final season this year.

