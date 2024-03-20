"I'm naturally drawn to challenges": Bhumi Pednekar on essaying role of cop in 'Daldal'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: Actor Bhumi Pednekar is all set to play the role of a cop in the upcoming web series 'Daldal', in which she dons the role of a cop. She opened up about her role and how she is always drawn to challenges.

Amrit Raj Gupta has directed the project. The show is based on Bhendi Bazaar by Vish Dhamija.

Talking about her role, Bhumi said, "I'm naturally drawn to challenges. That's my core. Have always done this right since my debut.. I believe that we are in the age of content and actors can really shine bright with these opportunities. Daldal is the perfect project for me to show a completely new side to my acting performance. It presents me in a whole new way and I love pushing my boundaries."

She added, "I love that in Daldal, I play a woman who has shattered the glass ceiling by being appointed as the DCP of Mumbai. She is a super achiever in a man's world and I loved that layer of the show along with all the beautiful complexities that the role and the script has to offer. I think a character like this will resonate with the times that we live in because a woman is no longer shackled down and is ambitious and independent."

On working with producer Vikram Malhotra again, Bhumi said, "I'm really excited to be teaming up again with Vikram after our blockbuster Toilet-Ek Prem Katha and the hugely acclaimed Durgamati. I'm delighted to be working with a mind like Suresh Triveni whose work I admire a lot and of course Amrit Raj Gupta! I hope we can create another blockbuster together for Amazon Prime Video and make India proud on the global content landscape. My last hit streaming project Bhakshak made me reach out to so many people across the world and I wish Daldal does the same."

Bhumi is also elated that women actors are being empowered to headline projects on top global streaming platforms.

On this, the 'Thank You for Coming' actor said, "It feels amazing that I work at a time when a woman can headline a series on a global streaming platform and feel supremely empowered that she can command such a massive mounting. So, I'm thrilled with the validation that my body of work, since my debut, has led me to this moment where big projects are being mounted on my shoulders."

She added, "I'm honestly humbled by this realisation and it motivates me to work so hard that I deliver powerful performances that are remembered by people."

The official synopsis of the show 'Daldal' read, "Haunted by the guilt of her past and dealing with the demons of her present, Mumbai's newly appointed DCP Rita Ferreira, must embark on an investigation of a series of murders that puts her on a collision course with a cold-blooded serial killer, even as she has to save her life from falling apart."

Meanwhile, Bhumi is receiving appreciation for her role as a journalist in her recent release, 'Bhakshak'.

'Bhakshak' explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, Bhakshak features a powerful ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar, along with Bhumi Pednekar.

'Bhakshak' is currently streaming on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor