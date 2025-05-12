"I'm Not as Wild as My Dad: Ibrahim Ali Khan on the Traits He Didn't Inherit from Saif Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, one of Bollywood's most promising newcomers, recently made his digital debut with Nadaaniyan. Ibrahim is already the buzz of B-town with fans eagerly awaiting his theatrical debut. Being the son of the iconic Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim is often compared to his father, especially for their striking resemblance in both looks and personality. In a recent interview, Ibrahim was asked about the similarities between him and Saif, given that he mirrors his father's youthful features and playful nature. Ibrahim humbly acknowledged the comparison, expressing how he shares many traits with Saif, but how he is still far away from what his father was in the early days.

Ibrahim shared the traits he got from his father, saying, “I’m not as wild as my dad was, but I can be goofy and enjoy myself. That’s one thing I’ve definitely got from him. It’s hard to miss that you’re a mirror image of your dad. Back in the day, Saif’s wild child reputation was legendary. He was bratty, partied hard, and got into brawls.” When asked if people ever told him he reminded them of Saif, he recalled his mother saying it, "Sometimes. At home, it’s scary when my mom and I are arguing and she goes, ‘Oh, you remind me of Saif.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh god, okay!’ What do I even say to her then?" Talking about his upcoming film, Ibrahim is set to star in Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. He will star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol in the film.