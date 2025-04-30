“My First Day Was Nerve-Wracking": Ibrahim Ali Khan Recalls His Debut Shooting Experience

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, is a young talent in today's time. However, he has his own charm and charisma that he carries both on and off the screen. While his streaming debureceived mixed to positive response, Ibrahim's first experience on a film set was far more memorable — and nerve-wracking, as he candidly admits.

While sharing his first ever experience of a shoot, Ibrahim said, "Actually, the first day of shoot I ever did was for a movie that’s not out yet. It was with a phenomenal actress, Kajol, and a superstar in the South, Prithviraj. Working with Prithviraj was life-changing. Such a cool guy, what a star. I fell in love with the South industry. There’s something really intriguing about it. I want to do a movie there but who will do it with me? I hope someone will. Prithviraj is a powerhouse." "I learnt a lot by observing him, and Kajol is phenomenal. My first day was nerve-wracking," he added. On the work front, Ibrahim boasts an interesting lineup of films in his future projects. He will next be seen in Sarzameen alongside Kajol.