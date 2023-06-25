Shane Watson appointed head coach of San Francisco Unicorns for MLC 2023

Australian great Shane Watson has been appointed to his first head coaching role with the former international allrounder to lead the San Francisco Unicorns in the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament. Watson's journey as coach began with the Delhi Capitals side in the Indian Premier League, where he has assisted the team's chief coach and former teammate Ricky Ponting in the league's last two editions.

Accompanying Watson at the Unicorns will be a host of fellow Australians in the form of players Matthew Wade, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mackenzie Harvey and Brody Couch. The six-team tournament, which will be played from July 13 to 30 in Texas, will see the Unicorns open their campaign against MI New York on July 14.