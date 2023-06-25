LTCC annual activities commence with enthralling 'Principals Dinner Meet 2023'

Anticipation builds for an eventful year filled with enriching experiences

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a nutshell, the 'Principal’s Dinner Meet 2023' inaugurated LTCC's annual activities with grandeur and excitement. With a commitment to broaden horizons and empower teachers, coupled with the innovative utilization of ChatGPT, LTCC envisions a year filled with enriching experiences and achievements.

The event took place at Lokmat Bhavan on a delightful Saturday evening. The ceremony commenced with a lamp lighting ceremony, led by Yogesh Gole, the executive editor of Lokmat Times, Ramesh Dedwal, the events head for Maharashtra and Goa accompanied by school principals. Inaugurating the meet, school principals added their radiance to the occasion. Expressing her thoughts, Nuzhat Fowad, the head of LTCC, proudly announced the club's 24th year and expressed excitement for the upcoming year's plethora of activities set to unfold in an electrifying environment. The schedule includes an exciting array of physical and outdoor endeavors designed for children, along with a focus on promoting mental well-being through various interpersonal skill activities. The LTCC team extended their best wishes for the academic year 2023-24.

LT empowers students with a global outlook

During the gathering, Yogesh Gole, the executive editor of LT, emphasized the unique position of LT as the only global daily providing readers with a local-to-global perspective. He highlighted the multitude of programs tailored for students, stating that reading LT and Campus Club magazine broadens horizons and nurtures an enlightened worldview.

Harnessing the power of ChatGPT for educators

Vice President of Hackberry, Dhruv Sanghvi, enlightened the audience about the multifaceted applications of ChatGPT and its potential to enhance work efficiency. Sanghvi stressed the importance of posing precise and thoughtful questions to ChatGPT, as the quality of the output depends on the input. Educators were encouraged to harness this powerful tool in the educational sector to generate various resources such as tabular charts, well-crafted question papers, efficient timetables, comprehensive chapter summaries, and engaging academic activities. To keep pace with technologically adept students, teachers must embrace technology as a valuable resource.

Musical extravaganza enchants attendees

The attendees were treated to an enchanting musical performance by a talented group of city-based artists led by Sahil Sonar. The evening resonated with soulful melodies, evoking nostalgia for beloved retro songs. Singers enthralled the audience with timeless Bollywood hits, earning resounding applause. The melodies of the 70s, 80s, and 90s reverberated throughout the venue, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all present.

LTCC registrations open with a jubilant celebration:

To commemorate LTCC's 24th year and mark the commencement of membership for 2023-24, a jubilant cake-cutting ceremony ensued, where esteemed school principals and dignitaries joined hands. Three cheers filled the air as the campus club embarked on yet another remarkable year. The event followed with a lip smacking grand gala dinner.