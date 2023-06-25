Eknath Shinde inspects Mumbai’s coastal road after rain causes waterlogging in several areas

As floods continued to cripple several parts of Maharashtra on June 25, CM Eknath Shinde visited the Coastal Road in Mumbai’s Worli and took stock of the situation.Shinde walked through the inundated streets and inquired about the causes of waterlogging. He inspected the area to understand the damage caused by the flood.

Shinde directed the concerned officials to ensure that there is no water-logging situation. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next four to five days. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach today, as per the weather department."Rain intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in next 5 days, "said Regional Meteorological Centre.Rain showers were witnessed in various areas of Mumbai on Saturday