"I'm Playing Her Father in Happy Patel," Reveals Aamir Khan as He Reunites With Former On-Screen Mother Mona Singh

Mona Singh is on a remarkable run, delivering one impressive performance after another, and her next project adds yet another exciting chapter to her evolving filmography. After earning widespread praise for her powerful roles in recent years, especially The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the actress now steps into a quirky, comedic world with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, the upcoming spy comedy backed by Aamir Khan Films.

The film marks the directorial debut of actor-comedian Vir Das, who also plays the lead alongside Mona. Known for her versatility and ability to effortlessly shift between drama and comedy, Mona is set to bring a fresh charm to this eccentric espionage entertainer. What makes the film even more fascinating is her on-screen reunion with Aamir Khan—this time with a twist fans didn’t see coming. After playing his mother in Laal Singh Chaddha, Mona will now be seen as his daughter in Happy Patel. Aamir himself plays a key character in the film.

Sharing the fun details at an event, Aamir said, “Happy Patel is coming in January. It is a comedy film. It features Vir Das and Mona Singh. Mona Singh is the one who played the role of my mother in LSC (Laal Singh Chadha), now I am playing her father in Happy Patel.” With Mona at the center of the narrative, Vir Das bringing his signature humour behind and in front of the camera, and Aamir Khan joining in on the madness, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos promises to be an entertaining ride.