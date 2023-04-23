"I'm Priyanka again": This is how Desi Girl reacts after restoration of Twitter Blue Tick

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Twitter blue tick is back! Celebs feel relaxed now.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Priyanka Chopra posted, "Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I'm Priyanka again! with an emoji.

Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I’m Priyanka again! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 23, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, politicians CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among those who lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts on April 21.

Priyanka was also one of them. She tweeted back then, "No blue tick. Still feels like me tho!"

No blue tick. Still feels like me tho — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 21, 2023

Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had verified before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Orgzations plan, Variety reported.

The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter had said in a post in March.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is riding high with the global promotion of her upcoming series 'Citadel.' She has just returned from Rome.

The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor