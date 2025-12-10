“I’m Sorry”: BTS RM Apologizes to ARMY After Recent Live Session on Group Pressure, Gives Personal Update

Few days back, BTS RM made a WeVerse live and confessed many thing related to group and the pressure that the group faced for years, because of which many times member talked about breaking up. Some fans accepted it, but many felt uneasy, and conversations about it quickly spread on social media. He recently posted a message on social media for clearing the confusion that caused after his last live.

BTS leader posted a message saying, “I think I may have made a lot of ARMYs feel tired with the livestream two days ago. I'm really sorry.” He added that the response this live got was unexpected and he regret turning it on, but that time I was just feeling frustrated. I'm sorry. Please look at me kindly, just a little. RM addressed fan concerns about his recent statements, noting the influx of messages he received. He then lightened the mood with updates fans appreciate, including his upcoming driving test. "Yesterday I put on the sticker for driving practice and drove through all 4 practice courses. It was scary (but I didn't crash)," he shared.

#RM wrote a letter on Weverse..



🐨 I'm sorry that I've tired you a lot of ARMYs with the Live two days ago. I've received a lot of calls from you who are worried. I regret not doing it, but I was frustrated I'm sorry Please look forward to it. I'll make music,…

On work front, RM mentioned his ongoing work with music, choreography practice, and content development. He also shared glimpses of his daily life, noting that he recently watched "The Color of Pomegranates" and will soon be moving back home after six months, his home's interior design now complete. He promised a tour once fully decorated.In other news, BTS is preparing for a full-group comeback with a new album slated for release in March.