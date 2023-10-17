"I'm very grateful": Alia Bhatt on receiving Best Actress National Film Award for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Actor Alia Bhatt was conferred with the Best Actress Award for her performance in the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the 69th National Film Awards here on Tuesday.

Alia received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Union Minister Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

On receiving the prestigious award, Alia Bhatt said, "It is a very big moment and I am very grateful."

Alia arrived at the ceremony along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

She added glamour to the event as she donned a beige-coloured embroidered saree that complemented the Indian culture.

Alia has jointly won the Best Actor award with Kriti Sanon, who won in the same category for her performance in the film 'Mimi'.

The 'Raazi' actor's mother Soni Razdan also congratulated her for winning the award.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and wrote, "Congratulations my darling @aliaabhatt on your National Award ... it's all due to your hard work and dedication to your craft. Such a proud moment for us all truly. May your tribe increase! Gratitude and love."

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

Alia's stellar performance in the film helped her bag the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023 and Filmfare Awards 2023. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also bagged the National Award for Best Editing for the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Meanwhile, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film 'Jigra' which she is also producing.

'Jigra' is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

