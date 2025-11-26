“I’m Very Thankful to Them”: Ashish Chanchlani Credits Raghav Juyal, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Shetty & Abhishek Kapoor for Supporting ‘Ekaki’

Ashish Chanchlani, is stepping into one of the biggest milestones of his career with Ekaki, his directorial debut — a horror comedy web series arriving on YouTube for free from 27th November. Known for his blockbuster sketches and unmatched comic timing, Ashish is now blending humour with chills, bringing audiences one of India’s first horror-comedy web shows. The trailer for Ekaki has already created a stir across social platforms. Along with Ashish in the lead, the series stars Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhant Sarfare, Rohit Sadhwani, Grishim Nawani, and Shashank Shekhar — making it a wholesome entertainer filled with chemistry that fans love.

While speaking about his journey and the people who stood by him as he built this ambitious project, Ashish shared a heartfelt note of gratitude: "Mujhe sabse zada support agar kisine kiya hai toh wo hai Raghav Juyal.... RajKumar Rao Sir ne support kiya, Rohit (Shetty) Sir ne support kiya... they are very true, they are very honest with me. Gattu Sir, one of my closest people, Abhishek Kapoor Sir, hamlog sath me gym jate hai, Gattu Sir has been such a big strength to me, Gattu Sir and his wife. Unhone meko Ekaki ke time itni madat ki, finding the right assistant director, being there, guiding me. I am very blessed I could be in this position in life that a National Award-winning director, Gattu sir, can advise me. So it was good, and I am very thankful to these people that they are there."

From writing and directing to acting and producing — Ashish is wearing multiple hats for Ekaki. With horror elements meeting his signature humour, fans can expect a thrilling and entertaining experience like never before. With millions waiting, this new chapter marks a bold evolution for the digital star who has ruled the digital world for years — and Ekaki promises to be a milestone not just for Ashish, but for homegrown web entertainment too. Ekaki premieres on 27th November, exclusively on Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube Channel.