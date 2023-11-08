"Immense pride for me": Anurag Kashyap on lending voice to wildlife show 'Creative Killers'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lent his voice to 'Creative Killers', which is a special show from the wildlife anthology 'Mission Big Cat'.

Sharing his experience working on the project, Anurag said, "Collaborating on Big Cat is a matter of immense pride for me. Tigers play a pivotal role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem and their wellbeing should be the utmost priority of us as a society. I feel honoured to give my contribution towards this initiative of spreading awareness of the wild cats of the planet."

Set against the backdrop of the prime territory in northern Botswana, 'Creative Killers' focuses on Africa's apex predators, renowned for their impeccable hunting instincts.

Gautham Vasudev Menon has lent his voice to the Tamil rendition of 'Creative Killers'.

"It's not just about the incredible tigers and their hunting prowess; it's about introducing this captivating world to the Tamil-speaking audience. I am confident that they will gain profound insights into the wonders of nature through this show," he said.

'Creative Killers' will be out on Animal Planet on November 10 on Animal Planet.

