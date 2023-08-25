Imran Khan calls himself "fool" for focussing only on voices that hurt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : With each passing day, Imran Khan is surprising his fans by his honest and candid confessions on social media.

The actor recently returned to Instagram and since then he has been actively posting there. On Thursday, he opened up about how he is reshaping his relationship with the films.

He also accepted his mistake of focusing only on the negative reviews he received on social media for his 2010 film Break Ke Baad with Deepika Padukone and how he is trying to change his perspective, especially after seeing all the positive comments he received from his fans regarding his films.

“If you are wondering why I'm looking up the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset. As such, here is how I remembered Break ke Baad," he wrote.

Sharing a glimpse of several negative reviews for the Danish Aslam film, he wrote, “That was then.” He also shared several positive comments and said that he was a fool for giving “too much heed to the voices that hurt, and never valued the voices that loved.”

“And here's where I realise my mistake: I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt…and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won't make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my perspective," Imran concluded.

On Wednesday, Imran posted some throwback pictures from the sets of Break Ke Baad, which also starred Deepika Padukone.

In the caption, he talked about the fun he had while shooting for the romantic comedy.

"In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break Ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can't show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals... but here's a glimpse,” he wrote.

Imran made his foray into acting with the hit film 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' in 2008. The audience was crazy about Imran Khan and he had a lot of female fans in the late 2000s and early 2010s all thanks to his charming looks. After featuring in films like 'Kidnap, 'Luck', ' Delhi Belly', 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', 'Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu', 'Break ke Baad', ‘Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara’, and 'I Hate Love Storys' among others, Imran disappeared from the public eye and quit acting. His last release was 'Katti Batti' in 2015.

