Imran Khan looks unrecognisable in his latest pic as Delhi Belly star's shocking pics go viral!

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share glimpses of her Eid celebrations at home. Ira shared pictures with former actor Imran Khan, who is Aamir Khan’s nephew, and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, among others. In the pictures, Ira is see wearing a beautiful green lehenga-choli, while Nupur twinned with her and donned a green kurta paired with black pants.

Imran is seen posing with his cousins in an all-white pathani.Ever since Imran Khan quit films in 2018, the actor has kept a low profile and stays away from the limelight. The actor debuted as a filmmaker when he directed Mission Mars: Keep Walking India, a short film, in 2018. As an actor, he featured in Nikhil Advani’s Katti Batti along with Kangana Ranaut in 2015. However, after the failure of Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Katti Batti, the actor abruptly quit showbiz. A few years later, the actor announced his separation from his wife Avantika Malik. He quit social media and fans barely get to see him.

