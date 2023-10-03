Imtiaz Ali confirms there will be no sequel to Jab We Met

There have been rumours doing the round that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is in talks to direct a sequel to his super-hit cult classic film, Jab We Met (2007). Multiple media reports have claimed that there’s no confirmation if the original star cast of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan will be a part of the sequel too.

Currently, the Rockstar (2011) and Tamasha (2015) director is busy working on his next directorial, Chamkila, an AR Rahman musical, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. Sharing an update on the film, Imtiaz tells us, “It’s coming pretty soon. I hope the audience likes it when they see it. Shooting for Chamkila felt like a very different experience as a filmmaker. It involved a lot of unlearning, which is why I felt very fresh while making it and I’m sure that the audience will also witness that once they watch it.Imtiaz said "it’s not happening" but at the same time added, "let’s see what happens". He also said that as of now he doesn't have a story to make a sequel of Jab We Met. Released in 2007 the romantic comedy film was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dhilin Mehta under his banner Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, and Dara Singh among others.