'In Love with a woman': 'Bridgerton' star Jessica Madsen opens up about identity amidst Pride Month

Washington [US], June 2 : 'Bridgerton' star Jessica Madsen is not only making waves on the hit Netflix series but also in her personal life as she proudly embraces her identity.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram account to mark the beginning of Pride Month, the 32-year-old actor shared her journey of love and self-acceptance.

Accompanied by artwork celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and a historical photo of a march following the Stonewall Riots, Madsen's post exuded love and pride.

Donning a colourful tie-dyed T-shirt, rainbow rhinestones, and a bucket hat with the words "LOVE SUPREME," she radiated authenticity and joy.

In the caption, Madsen boldly declared her love for a woman, expressing her unwavering pride with the hashtags: "#pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride."

View this post on Instagram

Her Bridgerton co-stars, including Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey, and Hannah Dodd, showered her with support and love in the comment section, showcasing the strong bond within the 'Bridgerton' family.

This isn't the first time Madsen has shared her truth with the world. In June 2023, she openly discussed her bisexuality on Instagram, emphasizing the importance of visibility and acceptance within the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite facing criticism for her portrayal of the controversial character Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton, Madsen remains unfazed, humorously acknowledging the hate she receives online.

In an interview with People magazine, she reflected on the mixed reactions, stating, "It makes me feel like I've done my job right."

Looking ahead to the future of Bridgerton, Madsen teased potential developments for her character in the upcoming season. Hinting at "twists and turns," she emphasized the complexity of Cressida, noting, "Every mean girl has something beneath her."

