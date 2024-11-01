In pics: Hrithik Roshan celebrates Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad and family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Hrithik Roshan dropped precious family pictures from their celebration of Diwali with his girlfriend Saba Azad and family.

On Friday, The 'Greek God of Bollywood' posted a couple of pictures on Instagram where Hrithik can be seen posing with his parents, sons, girlfriend and other family members in traditional and casual outfits respectively.

He extended Diwali greetings in the caption, "Happy Diwali beautiful people."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB1NuLlC0Wd/?img_index=2

In one of the pictures, Saba can be seen lighting a diya with Hrithik.

Zoya Akhtar reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Hrithik confirmed his relationship with Saba at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, entering the party hand-in-hand with her.

Earlier, the actor was married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They divorced in 2014.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba has started shooting for the second season of the medical comedy-drama 'Who's Your Gynac?'.

On the other hand, Hrithik is currently filming in Italy for his upcoming movie 'War 2'.'War 2' is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Jr NTR.

It is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

