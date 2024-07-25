In pics: Iulia Vantur celebrates her birthday with Salman Khan and family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Singer Iulia Vantur has celebrated her birthday with superstar Salman Khan and his family.

The guests like Mika Singh and Sajid who were there at the birthday bash have shared some inside photos of the celebration.

Singer Mika Singh shared a reel on Instagram where he can be seen taking selfies with the birthday girl and other guests.

In one of the clicks, Mika can be seen hugging Salman.

Along with the post, he wrote, "What a wonderful and cozy get-together at @beingsalmankhan 's place to celebrate @vanturiulia 's birthday! Happy birthday, dear @vanturiulia ! May God bless you with abundant happiness, success, and good health. @beingsalmankhan, thank you so much for the amazing time. This hug felt like true brotherhood. The hit machine @realhimesh and @thesajidwajid bhai."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C92RmGRS63k/

Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has also dropped a picture featuring Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan and other members of Salman's family and their close friends.

Music composer Sajid dropped several pictures on Instagram and wrote, "God bless u my friend @vanturiulia wishing u v happy birthday keep shining brighter my star @beingsalmankhan @mikasingh @realhimesh @adityadevmusic @parullkhanna01."

In one of the pictures, Salman can be seen giving a kiss to Sajid. Another picture features Sajid with Iulia.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C91jAUEsXWi/?img_index=5

Iulia is rumoured to be dating Salman for sometime. She is often seen at his family gatherings. Iulia has also collaborated with him on the professional front like singing the song "Jag Ghoomeya" from his film 'Sultan'. She has also sung "Seeti Maar" from 'Radhe'.

