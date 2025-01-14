In pics: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Makar Sankranti with mother Sunanda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Bollywood celebrities are extending their heartfelt greetings by giving a glimpse of their celebration.

Actor Shilpa Shetty also joined the club and wished her fans with pictures of the celebration.

On Tuesday, Shilpa posted pictures on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy Makar Sankranti. Til gud ghya god god bola."

In the picture, Shilpa can be seen holding a laddoo and a basket of offerings in her hands, inside a temple posing with the background of the idol of the god.

She wore a bright pink bandhani-printed traditional suit.

Shilpa also shared a selfie with her mother Sunanda having lunch in her Instagram Story.

Along with the selfie, she wrote, "Ma-kar Sankranti Lunch."

She also celebrated Lohri with her family features her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, daughter Samisha and mother Sunanda Shetty.

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where all the family members can be seen praying near the bonfire, offering food items to it.

All of them were dressed up in beautiful outfits, perfectly blending with the festive vibe.

"Happpyyyyy Lohri! May this festive season ignite new hopes, dreams, opportunities in your life

and all the negativity perish in this bonfire. May this special day fill our hearts with joy and gratitude," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DExejiZtWjh/

Recently, her husband Raj Kundra has announced making his debut in the Punjabi film industry with a new project titled 'Mehr'.

Kundra took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the announcement with a motion poster. The voiceover in the poster read, "Kaahani sirf hero ki nehi hoti, zero ki bhi hoti hai..." (The story is not just about a hero but also about a zero).

Along with the poster, Kundra added a caption that read, "This Lohri, we are overjoyed to announce Mehra tale of relationships, love, and life, inspired by the blessings that surround us. As Mehr means blessings, we humbly seek your love and prayers for this special journey. May Wahe Guru's Mehr be with us all as we bring this heartfelt story to life."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEwO5NqontF/

The film, slated for release on September 5, also stars Geeta Basra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force'. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor