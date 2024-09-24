In pics: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal painted the town in red

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have painted the town red with their romantic vibes in recent pictures.

On Tuesday, Sonakshi dropped adorable pictures on Instagram and wrote a romantic caption that read, "Laal hai mere dil ka haal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The couple can be seen twining in red traditional outfits and looking stunning in candid clicks.

Sonakshi wore a red suit with a red-bordered chunni, styled her hair with a middle part and chose a subtle makeup look. She completed her appearance with heavy jhumkas. On the other hand, Zaheer chose to wear a three-piece kurta set.

As soon as Sonakshi posted these clicks on her Instagram handle, fans couldn't stop admiring them and bombarded the comment section with lovable comments.

A user wrote, "Awwwwwwwieeeee."

Another fan commented, "Wow so beautiful."

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.

The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor