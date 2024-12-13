In Pics: SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan Grace Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding

It's been a week since south superstar Naga Chaitanya got hitched with Night Manager fame actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The couple got married on December 3rd, 2024, in an intimate wedding. Since then, news related to their marriage and post-wedding pics has been going viral on social media. Recently, RRR film fame Ram Charan posted a photo with Naga and Sobhita, which fans are showering love on.

In pics, Ram Charan is seen blessing Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, and SS Rajamouli poses with the newlywed couple in unseen pics. Another picture shows Chiranjeevi standing with Nagarjuna as he folds his hands. Both of them smile. A photo showed the newlywed couple with their family members. SS Rajamouli and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, also joined them. Rajamouli was dressed in a black T-shirt and beige pants. Rama wore a green and white saree.

Also Read: Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Granted Bail: Kannada Star Receives Major Relief In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala recently celebrated their marriage in a traditional Telugu ceremony held on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The wedding was attended by close friends and family, showcasing rich cultural traditions and rituals. Sobhita wore a stunning gold Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, complemented by temple jewellery, while Naga looked elegant in a traditional white outfit