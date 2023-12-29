"In politics and cinema, there is no one like him": Rajinikanth heaps ultimate praise on Vijayakanth

The death of former Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth has left the entire nation in shock and grief. Reportedly, Rajinikanth has also postponed the shooting of his upcoming movie ‘Vettaiyan.As reported by ANI, actor Rajinikanth told the media, “We will never get a person as good as Vijayakanth. In politics and cinema, there is no one like him. This loss is irreplaceable."

In November, Vijayakanth was hospitalized at MIOT Hospital in Chennai due to a decline in his health. Experiencing symptoms of coughing and throat pain, he remained under medical observation for 14 days.The mortal remains of the DMDK chief were earlier kept at the DMDK office, where multiple political leaders, actors, and others came to pay their tributes.Actor Vijay paid tribute to DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth.Tamil Nadu minister Ranipet R Gandhi, along with DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, also paid tribute to the DMDK chief in Kancheepuram.Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had also arrived at the DMDK office to pay tribute to the deceased actor.