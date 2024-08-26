"Inaction is also form of action": Kajol shares quote with black-and-white pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Kajol, who often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media, recently treated her fans to black-and-white pictures accompanied by a thought-provoking quote.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Kajol dropped two stunning pictures along with a caption that read, "Inaction is also a form of action. Sometimes doing nothing says more than doing something to prove your point."

In the pictures, the 'DDLJ' actress be seen wearing a black high-neck dress. In the photos, she strikes a graceful pose, looking away from the camera.

Fans quickly responded to the post, filling the comment section with praise.

One fan wrote, "B&W pictures are always a treat to watch."

Another commented, "The case when wisdom combines with beauty."

A third fan asked, "Kajol, it has been 9 years since your last film with Shahrukh Khan, why don't you act in a film together? We fans are waiting for your film."

Meanwhile, on the work front, her recent work includes the film 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior', which she starred in alongside Ajay Devgn.

Kajol is set to appear in the action thriller 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Apart from this, Kajol will star in 'Do Patti', marking her second collaboration with actress Kriti Sanon following their earlier film, 'Dilwale'.

