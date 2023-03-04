‘Incredible that Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film in India!’: Siddharth Anand

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand has gone past Baahubali 2 to become the all-time number one Hindi film in India after its collections grew again on sixth Friday!

Pathaan, on its sixth Friday had an incredible hold. It grew again and collected 1.07 crore nett in India (Hindi – 1.05 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.02 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $47.04 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 529.96 crore (Hindi - 511.70 crore, Dubbed - 18.26 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1028 crore (India gross : 641.50 crore, overseas : 386.50 crore)!

Siddharth feels after all the vilification that the Hindi film industry has faced for the last couple of years, Pathaan has silenced those faceless voices by delivering a quality film that has entertained audiences globally.

Siddharth says, “It feels incredible that Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film in India today! The love and appreciation that has been showered on Pathaan by audiences is historic and it shows in the box office result. As a director, I’m proud that I made a film that has entertained people globally.”

He adds, “The hindi film industry has gone through a lot of vilification in the recent past. We were said to have been boycotted by people. We were said that we couldn’t make a film that is appreciated because we have lost touch of how to make a true blue Hindi film. The industry has heard enough and I’m happy that Pathaan has become the answer to all that talk. It shows that we just have to make a good film and audiences will come to watch it.”

Siddharth has established himself as the master of the genre of action spectacles having delivered blockbusters like War and Pathaan. With him beating S.S. Rajamouli at the box office today, he emerges as the all-time biggest director in Indian cinema!

Siddharth says, “I wanted to make a good film and do it with all my heart. I’m happy that we have let our work do the talking. I only believe in doing this since the start of my career. Being a film-maker who has achieved this unthinkable feat, I feel humbled and happy today.”

He adds, “This (Pathaan) is my homage to the Hindi film industry that has taught me, loved me, cared for me and guided me through the thick and thin.”