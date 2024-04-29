'Incredibly grateful and honoured': Rapper Badshah shares pictures from his visit to new Parliament building

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Rapper-singer Badshah visited the new Parliament building on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a series of pictures of himself from the new Parliament building.

"Something special coming soon," he wrote.

The 39-year-old artist becomes the first music personality to be specially invited by the Government OF India to visit the architectural masterpiece in New Delhi.

Sharing his experience, Badshah said, "I am incredibly grateful and honoured to have got a chance to visit the new Parliament building. It is a celebration of India's diverse cultural tapestry and heritage and also reflects the spirit of our people and our democracy. It is a sight to behold as it also showcases our country's artisans and brilliant craftsmanship. This is the New India! Jai Hind."

Badshah, who has a deep appreciation for Indian heritage, enjoyed the opportunity to witness the architectural splendour and cultural significance of this monumental structure, including a detailed tour of the Sangeet Gallery which exhibits dance, song, and musical traditions of India.

The new parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi in May last year.

The new Indian Parliament building is triangular in shape to optimize space utilization. The building is situated on a triangular plot of land and has three main spaces: the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and a Central Lounge.

The red and white sandstone used in the making of the building has been procured from Rajasthan's Sarmathura whereas Kesaria green stone, installed inside the Lok Sabha chamber, has been brought from Udaipur.

Celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Esha Gupta, Divya Dutta, Dolly Singh and Shehnaaz Gill have also visited the building.

On the work front, Badshah is preparing for his expansive debut global tour across South East Asia, USA, Europe and Canada in support of his critically acclaimed third studio album 'Ek Tha Raja'.

He is also set to make new entrepreneurial additions to his investment and brand empire later this year.

