Independence Day 2024 Box Office Clash: Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein Who Will Win The Box Office Race?

Box office will be on a high note as 3 multi-starrer films will be hitting the big screen, which will be a huge face-off. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan's Khel Khel Mein, and John Abraham's Vedaa will be releasing on Independence Day, which is 15th August.

According to reports, in box office race Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree 2' is winning, the Dinesh Vijan-backed horror comedy has sold 3,77,380 tickets. The gross collection of the sales so far is Rs 11.23 cr. This is more than 10 times the combined gross collections of Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Nikhil Advani’s film "Vedaa," which has 3,611 shows (including Hindi and Tamil), has sold 23,150 tickets, grossing Rs 55.91 lakh so far. In comparison, "Khel Khel Mein," which also stars Taapsee Pannu, has sold only 14,469 tickets across 2,705 shows, with a gross collection of Rs 53.75 lakh. With one day left in its run, "Vedaa" and "Khel Khel Mein" are in competition for the best showcasing, while "Stree 2" is operating as a solo release.

"Stree 2" is facing challenges in showcasing, as it is expected to have only 60-70 percent of shows in multiplexes, with the remainder split between "Vedaa" and "Khel Khel Mein." Despite this, "Stree 2" is achieving strong advance bookings, selling over 250,000 tickets (including previews) ahead of its limited paid previews starting at 9 PM on August 14. The film's advance ticket sales have already surpassed those of Shah Rukh Khan’s "Dunki" (230,000 tickets) and Hrithik Roshan’s "Fighter" (145,000 tickets) as well as "Kalki 2898 AD" in Hindi (125,000 tickets).