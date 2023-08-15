Independence Day: Saira Banu shares clips from Dilip Kumar's patriotic films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Veteran actor Saira Banu celebrated Independence Day on a nostalgic note.

She took to Instagram and honoured her late husband and legendary star Dilip Kumar's legacy by sharing clips from his patriotic films and discussing the importance of peace.

Saira Banu dropped a video that features Dilip Kumar's moments from films like Karma amd Naya Daur.

"Aman aur shanti kisi bhi mulk ko mazbooti se baandhe rakhne ka kaam karte hain. Dilip Sahib ka bhi yahi maanna tha ki agar koi misaal qayam karni hi hai toh woh Aman ki shakl mein ki jaye taakeh aane vali naslein usse seekh sakein aur iss silsile ko aage badha sake, kyunki awaam ki taraqqi mein hi Hindustan ki taraqqi hai. Aap sabhi ko 'Azaadi Mubarak," she captioned the post, highlighting the importance of harmony and peace.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv885Fjxgiv/?hl=en

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

