Independence Day: Shah Rukh greets fans outside Mannat, shares picture of his family with Indian flag

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Marking 78th Independence Day, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family joined the patriotic wave by hoisting the National Flag at their residence 'Mannat'.

On Thursday evening, SRK took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring him with his wife Gauri, daughter Suhana and son Abram. In the image, we can see the Khan family beaming with pride as they pose in front of the tricolour.

He also extended best wishes via a heartfelt note.

"Let's celebrate our beautiful country India with pride in our hearts.... Happy Independence Day and love to all," he wrote.

Shah Rukh also stole everyone's attention with his look. He opted for a white kurta, perfectly displaying his patriotism through white as it stands for peace. Gauri was also seen dressed up in a white suit.

Suhana, too, added an ethnic touch to her Independence Day outfit.

Soon, after hosting the flag, SRK surprised his fans who were gathered outside his home by appearing on his balcony and greeting them.

In the visuals captured by the Mumba-based paps, SRK was seen expressing gratitude to his fans by giving them flying kisses. He not only waved at them but also greeted them with folded hands.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera, or Career Leopard at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

During a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, he discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight, do some stretching," he added.

Reportedly, the film is also set to star Shah Rukh's daughter and actor, Suhana.

