"Independent music gives you more attention than Bollywood" says Punjabi singer Deep Money

Punjabi music has taken all Bollywood industry in its hands, the Bollywood film is incomplete without Punjabi songs. But there is an artist who says he is happier doing independent music rather than running after Bollywood and he is Deep Money.

Deep who mesmerized everyone with his Heeriye’ from ‘Race 3’ has decided to stay away from Bollywood. Talking to the news portal he said “Independent music gives you more attention than Bollywood and we have seen independent artists like Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, and many more get a lot of fame because of their originality and quality of work."

“They made their identification individually first then entered into Bollywood. So first you have to make independent value for yourself and independent music gives you good growth because you get featured in your music and you get your audience engagement and once you reach to the peak like you can get into Bollywood music and you gain more value and you get surrounded by big people and you build good relationships,” he added.

He further opened up about his upcoming new projects. He said several projects are ready to be released but he wants some break “I would say for a sometimes break is good because you get time to work on yourself and you can become the best version of yourself in this period,” he said.

“I prepared myself and I got a chance to connect with God spiritually and mentally and I got a lot of knowledge and positivity because of this I am focused more on my craft and would like to say I have got to see my new version and I made blockbuster's songs that time,” Deep added.