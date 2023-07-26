India Couture Week 2023: Know what Ritu Kumar has in store for fashion lovers

New Delhi [India], July 26 : After a gap of more than a decade, ace designer Ritu Kumar is all set to show the couture collection today at the India Couture Week 2023.

The lexicon of the Ritu Kumar design aesthetic is so entrenched in Indian fashion, that it has become ubiquitous and you don’t even know you are looking at it.

Tonight, Ritu Kumar will take us on a historic journey as her collection celebrate the return of Chintz.

The designer will pay homage to India's vast repository of design and craft.

It’s the vintage patina of vegetable colour, the layout design of the kurta, the balance of scale in paisley and buti, the finesse of the dabka gold thread curved around a flower motif. This aesthetic has been adopted in fashion across India from the city catwalks to the industrial printing mills to the embroidery workshops across the Gangetic plains. The country owes much of its design ethos to the revival work done by the first ‘barefoot doctor’ of Indian fashion.

This season, the legacy stays intact while the mood mirrors the style of today’s India. The collection encapsulates a new feminine aesthetic through heritage textiles and nuanced classicism on dresses, jackets, capes and anarkalis. The complexity of the glittering kasab and floral kashidakari are laid out with couture tailoring which makes the collection timeless and familiar while paving the way for what’s to come. After all, it’s the OG.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritu Kumar (@ritukumarhq)

Aditi Rao Hydari will play a muse for ace designer Ritu Kumar's fashion show, which will take place at Taj Palace in the national capital tonight.

After wowing everyone with her ramp walk at designer Siddartha Tytler's show in Delhi recently, Aditi is once again all set to make Delhites fall in love with her fashionable avatar on day 2 of the India Couture Week.

Aditi has been making waves in the fashion world with her stunning style statement for a while now. Her fashion undoubtedly reflects her posed and graceful personality. Siddartha Tytler's recent fashion gala is proof of this fact.

Let’s wait and watch what the designer and her muse have stored for us at the show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor