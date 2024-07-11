India Couture Week: Falguni Shane Peacock to showcase their collection at finale of 17th edition

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 11 : The finale of the 17th edition of India Couture Week (ICW) will witness the models walking the ramp in designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock's collection.

On Thursday, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) announced the closing show of the event on July 31, promising an unforgettable experience with an exclusive showcase by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Speaking with ANI, Falguni Shane Peacock expressed excitement to present their collection at the closing show of the prestigious fashion gala.

"Feeling super excited. We are so looking forward to the show. We have put in so much of love into the outifts that you gonna see at the fashion show," the designers said.

"More than different it's about weaving different cultures into the show, different states and different textiles...it was exciting to use those elements," Shane shared.

Designers like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta Couture, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, Siddartha Tytler, Suneet Varma, and Tarun Tahiliani will also add their fashionable touch to the upcoming event.

Excited about the fashion gala, Sunil Sethi, Chairman of FDCI, said, "...This year's event will be even grander, with Falguni Shane Peacock as our closing show designers. The Hyundai India Couture Week 2024 at the Taj Palace is going to be a spectacular event."

Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, added, "We are delighted to continue our association with FDCI. Aligned with Hyundai Motor Company's vision of 'Progress for Humanity', we aim to create unique and innovative experiences for our customers."

ICW 2024 is scheduled to be held at Taj Palace, New Delhi from July 24 to July 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor