India Couture Week: 'Heeramandi' fame Taha Shah turns showstopper for Abu Sandeep, Wamiqa Gabbi too walks the ramp

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the veterans of the Indian fashion industry, returned to India Couture Week on Wednesday with a grand opening show.

The runway at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi was lit up with models walking the ramp in exquisite ensembles from the celebrated designer duo's younger brands, Asal and Mard.

To make their show more appealing, they added a beautiful touch of music and dance to it.

Akshay and IP curated the song for the show, which was enough to enthrall the audience. In fact, they both appeared on the runway and sang live, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

There was one more surprise in store for Delhiites. The designers brought Bollywood glam to their show by making 'Heeramandi' fame Taha Shah Badussha and actress Wamiqa Gabbi as their muses.

Wamiqa opened the show in an ivory trail lehenga from the 'Botanical Bloom' line, featuring Resham embroidery with ivory silk threads highlighted with pearls and crystals. She closed the show as a regal bride in a red lehenga from the 'Bridal Gota' collection, handcrafted with Gota, Zardozi and encrusted with crystals.

With this show, Wamiqa marked her debut on runway.

Taha also equally added 'chaar chand' to the show. Him greeting the audience with 'adaab' gesture was one of the beautiful highlights of his runway walk.

He looked handsome in an olive silk tissue-long kurta sparkling with crystal-encrusted flying birds. It was paired with brocade flared pants that were relaxed, yet regal.

In another appearance, he donned brocade pants with a dramatic textile drape adorned in Zardozi embroidery. His ensemble was finished with a matching Zardozi belt.

On walking the ramp for the legendary designers, Taha said, "It's an honour for me. It's like a dream. I will always be grateful...Their creativity is a constant source of inspiration. Mard by Abu Sandeep immersed me in a glamorous universe, enhancing my style with unmatched elegance and flair."

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show was undoubtedly filled with different elements. And comedy was also one of them. Hard to believe, right?

Interestingly, stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh introduced the show with her quintessential humour.

Noted personalities from fashion and Bollywood were present at the show. Veteran actor and politician Jaya Bachchan, who shares a close bond with the designers, enjoyed watching the show from the front row.

Influencers like Kusha Kapila and Komal Pandey were also there.

On kick-starting the ICW 2024 with their show, Abu Sandeep said, "We aim to celebrate the spirit of love between modern couples, a bride who carries her cultural heritage with ease and pride, and a regal groom who exudes contemporary sophistication in a modern spirit, thus harmonising the old with the new to create the ideal wardrobe for their big day!"

Day 1 of India Couture Week 2024, an initiative by FDCI, was definitely a treat for fashion lovers. Now it is to be seen what else this gala has to offer.

