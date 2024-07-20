India Couture Week: Malaika Arora, Rahul Khanna to add Bollywood glam to Siddartha Tytler's show

New Delhi [India], July 20 : Fashion lovers in Delhi can't keep calm as the new edition of India Couture Week is approaching soon. The upcoming week will also be special for Bollywood lovers as several celebrities from the tinsel town are expected to walk the ramp for designers.

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and actor Rahul Khanna will turn showstoppers for ace designer Siddartha Tytler at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024.

As per a statement, Siddartha will unveil his latest collection, Caligula's Feast, inspired by the tyrannical Roman emperor, Caligula.

The collection "embodies self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence". As a designer, Tytler finds beauty and inspiration in the dark and macabre aspects of nature and humanity, and this collection is a testament to Caligula's madness and grandeur of a bygone era.

"I don't believe in the ordinary. Sensuality, darkness and bold desire fuel my creativity. Enter 'Caligula's Feast', inspired by the worst Roman Emperor Caligula, showcasing a wild blend of self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence, all drenched in richness and debauchery," explained Siddartha.

His collection features jewel tones such as maroon, emerald, navy, and black, with highlights of gold and gunmetal embroideries and embellishments. It boasts the finest surfacing of crystals, sequins, rhinestones, applique, and fur, combined with layering, drapery, and volume to create an impression of luxury and royalty. The silhouettes include a wide range of lehengas, bandh galas, sherwanis, kurtas, suits, sarees, gowns, dresses, and corsets, along with a capsule of drapes and armour.

Siddartha's show will be held on July 26 at the Taj Palace.

ICW 2024 will also witness designer Suneet Varma showcasing his latest collection, Nazm. This highly anticipated ensemble is an ode to India's rich artistic heritage, where tradition and modernity intertwine in a breathtaking symphony.

Speaking about his collection in detail, Suneet Varma said, "This collection is a celebration of the modern Indian woman - who is confident, sensual, and unapologetically herself. It is my heartfelt desire that each piece becomes a cherished heirloom, an extension of her unique story and dreams, passed down through generations."

Varma's signature opulence is evident in 'Nazm', where exquisite hand-embroidered applique work in opulent gold and ivory adorns luxurious fabrics like soft metallic tissue, pastel organza, and fluid chiffons. A harmonious blend of colours, including midnight blue, burgundy, silver, pale grey and ivory creates a palette that is both enchanting and sophisticated.

Suneet's show is scheduled to take place at Taj Palace on July 25.

Spanning eight days, ICW 2024 will also see designers Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and Tarun Tahiliani enthralling the audience with their collections.

