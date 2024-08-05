India Independence Day 2024 Special: Top Bollywood Patriotic Movies to Rewatch

Bollywood has served the Indian audience with some mind-blowing and amazing movies based on real military missions. Border, which was released in 1997, is still one of the most-watched movies. The makers of this film have already announced the second installment of this movie. After Border, there are very few movies that had a long-lasting impact on the audience's minds, and they don't mind rewatching them. This Independence Day, re-watch the following movies based on real stories.

Border: Released in 1997, this film features Sunny Deol as Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, MVC ; Jackie Shroff as Wing Commander Andy Bajwa ; Suniel Shetty as Assistant Commandant Bhairon Singh, BSF. The story is about a small battalion of Indian soldiers go up against a 2000 well-armed Pakistani strike force. They must defend their post all night until they receive assistance from the Indian Air Force.

LOC Kargil: The movie features Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna and south star Nagarjuna Akkineni. The story is about breach of border control by the Pakistani forces into Indian territory, the Indian Government calls upon its army for defence. Confrontation claims the lives of many casualties and devastates entire families. This movie was released in 2003.

Lakshya: This movie is a perfect example of the best storyline, intriguing songs, and apt cast. The story revolves around Karan, played by Hrithik Roshan, an aimless young man who joins the Indian Army on a whim but backs out when he finds a soldier's life to be difficult. When this creates conflict with his girlfriend played by Preity Zinta, he rejoins to make her proud.

The Ghazi Attack (2017): A Pakistani submarine, Ghazi plans to secretly attack Vizag port. For doing so, it has to get past Indian submarine S21. Almost on the verge of declaring war, the naval forces of India and Pakistan are involved in a deadly duel. Amid this confusion, a Pakistani stealth submarine PNS Ghazi embarks on a secret mission.

Uri: The Surgical Strike: Released in 2019, movie is based on the real story of Uri attack. This movie made Vicky Kaushal a star. In movie he plays Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army leads a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed many soldiers.

Shershaah (2021): Shershaah movie is the movie which saved Siddharth Malhotra's career. This movie is based on real-life hero Vikram Batra, a young man, who dreams of becoming a soldier and falls in love with Dimple. Soon after his training, he climbs the military ranks and contributes to India's victory in the Kargil war.

