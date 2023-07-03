"India is at center stage of global conversations in every aspect": Ayushmann

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to make global audience fall in love with his soulful voice.

Ayushmann will soon perform at the iconic Wembley Stadium and he could not be happier.

"India is at the center stage of global conversations in every aspect. Our art and artistes are globally known now and Hindi cinema's popularity and appeal is only surging. As an Indian, it is a huge moment for me to be performing at Wembley and representing the Hindi film industry and the charm of our cinema to people in the UK," Ayushmann shared.

Ayushmann will attend the gig alongside Hrithik Roshan during the UK tour to showcase the vibrancy of Hindi films and its music.

"I only hope that we bring the house down at this haloed stadium and give people an experience that they will hopefully remember for a long, long time," he added.

Ayushmann is also excited to come up with a new song titled 'Raatan Kaaliyan'.

The song will be out on July 4.

Sharing more deets about the track, Ayushmann said, "I will continue to be an actor-artiste as it satisfies me creatively! When I get to be a part of good, fresh, disruptive films as an actor, it's an adrenaline rush and I can tell you that I feel the same rush when I get to be a part of new music. I think I'm a purist at both and originality is something that has always driven me. I'm blessed that I can act and sing and write. I'm grateful for this gift that I have got because I truly feel alive when I entertain people either on screen or during my music concerts or when people jam to my music."

