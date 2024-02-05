India Is Proud: PM Modi Congratulates Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain and Others for Grammy Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Indian Grammy winners, Zakir Hussain, Rakesh Chaurasia, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh, as their fusion band Shakti clinched the Global Music Album Grammy on February 5 (IST).

"Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music," read the PM's post.

Shakti, featuring John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, secured the coveted Global Music Album award for their latest release, 'The Moment,' at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

The 66th edition of the prestigious Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles on Monday morning (IST). The ceremony saw some of the biggest names from the music industry mark their attendance.

Here's the full list of winners:

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

Best Pop Vocal Album: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best R&B Song: SZA – "Snooze"

Best Pop Solo Performance: Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – "Ghost in the Machine"

Best Global Music Album: Shakti – This Moment

Best Rap Performance: Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Rap Song: Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Rap Album: Killer Mike – Michael

Best Rock Album: Paramore – This Is Why

Best Rock Song: boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"

Best Rock Performance: boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"

Best Musical Theater Album:Some Like It Hot

Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name?

Best Song Written for Visual Media: "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas