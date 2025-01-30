"India is the best place to tour": England skipper Jos Buttler as he attends Ed Sheeran's concert in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Before taking the fight against India on the field, on the eve of the fourth T20I, Jos Buttler led his troops to Ed Sheeran's concert, offering them a much-needed breather in the highly-engaging affair.

From skipper Jos Buttler to all-rounder Liam Livingstone, many cricketers from the touring party were spotted enjoying the gig.

Jos, while speaking with the team of BookMyShow Live, expressed his excitement about touring in India.

He said, "I have been coming to India for a long time. It is the best place to tour. Their love for the game is unmatched as compared to other places in the world. It is always a pleasure to come back, for IPL etc and to see the support of fans."

" Also, delighted to be here (at Ed's concert). Great that the stars aligned and we were in Pune at the same time," Jos added.

On the cricketing front, England defeated India by 26 runs in the third T20I to keep the five-match series alive, making the scoreline 2-1. In the third T20I, England set a target of 172 runs, which India could not chase down despite early fireworks from Abhishek Sharma.

After India's exploits in Rajkot were up to no avail, the Suryakumar-led side will have another shot at taking away the series. If India marches on to victory in Pune, India will take an unassailable 3-1 lead, before the final game of the series.

