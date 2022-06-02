India pacer Deepak Chahar ties knot with fiance Jaya Bhardwaj

Indian pacer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star bowler Deepak Chahar tied the knot with his fiance Jaya Bhardwaj on Wednesday. Chahar shared this news on his social media account and posted an adorable picture with his wife.Sharing the picture, 29-year-old Deepak wrote, “When I met you the first time, I felt that you are the one, and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life. Everyone, pls give your blessings to us.”

Chahar had proposed to Jaya during an IPL game between CSK and PBKS at Dubai International Stadium on October 7, 2021. In a video that had gone viral on social media, Chahar was seen putting a ring on his partner’s finger and hugging her in the stadium.CSK had bought Deepak for Rs 14 crore in the 2022 player auction. However, Deepak could not make it to the game due to a back injury. Chahar is currently nursing a back injury that had ruled him out of the entire IPL 2022. The right-handed batter and right-arm pacer had hurt his back in the T20I series against the West Indies. Since then he has spent months at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru working on his fitness.

