India to host Miss World 2023 after 27 years

The 71st edition of Miss World is all set to be hosted in India. To announce the same, reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska was in New Delhi at the press conference held on June 8 along with Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO of Miss World Organization. Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty was also present at the event.

While the date and venue of the highly-anticipated pageant is yet to be decided, the finale is expected to be tentatively scheduled for November/December 2023. Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India and participate in a series of rigorous competitions, including talent showcases, sports challenges and charitable initiatives - all aimed at highlighting the qualities that make them exceptional ambassadors of change.

There will be several rounds to shortlist participants taking over a period of one month before the grand finale scheduled in November/December 2023.“I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago. We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world,” Julia Morley said.“Miss World Limited and PME Entertainment are joining forces - to produce an extraordinary Miss World Festival. 71st Miss World will showcase the achievements of 130 national champions in their one-month journey across 'Incredible India' as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever,” she added.