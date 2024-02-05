"India, we are proud of you...": Shankar Mahadevan on Grammy win

Los Angeles [US], February 5 : India woke up to a happy Monday morning as musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's 'Shakti' band won the Best Global Music Album award for 'This Moment' at Grammys 2024.

In an acceptance speech, Mahadevan said, "Thank you boys. Thank you God, family, friends and India. India, we are proud of you."

SHAKTI wins a #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2024 !!! Through this album 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakhir Hussain. Ustad Zakhir Hussain won a second Grammy… pic.twitter.com/dJDUT6vRso— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) February 4, 2024

His shout-out to the nation evoked a loud cheer from the crowd.

Mahadevan also thanked his wife for her constant support.

"Last but not the least, I would like to dedicate this award to my wife whom every note of my music is dedicated to," he added.

The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

At the ceremony, Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. 'This Moment' album was released on June 30 last year.

The 66th edition of Grammys is being held in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor