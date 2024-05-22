'Indian 2': First single 'Paaraa' take us into Kamal Haasan's backstory as Senapathy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Makers of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Wednesday unveiled the first single, titled 'Paaraa'.

Taking to official X, Kamal Haasan dropped the song video and captioned it, "#PAARAA from INDIAN-2 is OUT NOW!"

https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1793243274020315205

The video gives a glimpse of the back story of Kamal's Senapathy.

The animated portion of the clip shows a man fighting a war against the British during the Independence movement while his lover awaits his safe return.

On Tuesday, teased fans with a song promo video.

the film's production house Lyca Productions treated fans with song 'Paaraa' promo video on X.

Along with the post, they wrote, "An Indian rides forth with courage & valor! Here's a promo of the 1st single #PAARAA from INDIAN-2. Full song is dropping Tomorrow at 5[?] PM. "

The song is composed by hitmaker Anirudh Ravichander and is sung by him and Shruthika Samudhrala.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

Recently, makers unveiled a new poster.

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also a part of the film. 'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

Kamal Haasan was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film Vikram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor