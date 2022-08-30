Indian-American rom-com set to go places after Tribeca, Dec release planned

Los Angeles, Aug 30 Indian-American film 'Four Samosas' has been acquired by IFC Films after it premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival.

"Four Samosas," a romantic comedy set in the Little India neighborhood of Los Angeles. IFC will release it in theaters and on demand on December 2, 2022, reports variety.com.

Ravi Kapoor directs and Venk Potula ("Veep") leads an ensemble cast that includes Sonal Shah, Sharmita Bhattacharya, Nirvan Patnaik, Karan Soni, Summer Bishil, and Meera Simhan.

The film centers on wanna-be South Asian American rapper, Vinny (Potula), who along with three friends - all of them first-time thieves - plans to rob a grocery store owned by his ex-girlfriend's father, in order to steal her wedding diamonds and disrupt her pending engagement.

"Ravi has made a hilarious film that is part comedy and part heist movie with a spirit and style reminiscent of Wes Anderson," Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films said.

"It features an incredible ensemble cast who are totally game for Kapoor's wild ride. We're so thrilled to have Ravi and his team as part of the IFC Family, and we can't wait for audiences to experience this endearing and original film."

'Four Samosas' was a hit with critics when it debuted at Tribeca.

"Four Samosas" is produced by Kapoor alongside Potula for Khrisp Entertainment, Rajiv Maikhuri and Craig Stovel for Creative Rebel Productions. It is executive produced by Utkarsh Ambudkar, Karan Soni, Sanjay M. Sharma and Milan Chakraborty of Marginal MediaWorks, and Kathrin Hamilton and Matthew Young.

"After a fantastic coming out party at Tribeca, we're thrilled that IFC Films will keep the good vibes going," Kapoor said.

"They recognize how our film about finding your crew can resonate with audiences of all ilks!"

