Indian Army Day 2025: Patriotic Songs to Celebrate Our Jawaans

Jaaga Hindustan – Sachin-Jigar

This soul-stirring track by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar captures the essence of a united India. With its inspiring lyrics and uplifting composition, “Jaaga Hindustan” from Gold serves as a reminder of the strength and resilience of our nation and its protectors.

Lakshya Tera – Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

From the movie Lakshya, this song is an anthem for determination and courage. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s powerful composition, combined with Javed Akhtar’s motivating lyrics, makes it a perfect tribute to the soldiers who remain steadfast in their duty.

Lehra Do – Pritam

A great addition to the list of patriotic songs, “Lehra Do” from the film 83 ignites pride and emotion. The song’s evocative lyrics and Pritam's melody celebrate not just victory but also the spirit of perseverance and unity that defines our armed forces.

Ae Watan – Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Sunidhi Chauhan & Arijit Singh’s heartfelt rendition of “Ae Watan” from Raazi is a beautiful ode to the love for one’s country. The song’s poignant lyrics reflect the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families, making it a must-listen on Army Day.

Yeh Jo Desh Hai Mera – A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman’s masterpiece, “Yeh Jo Desh Hai Mera,” is a timeless classic that tugs at the heartstrings of every Indian. The song’s serene melody and profound lyrics encapsulate the deep connection we share with our motherland.