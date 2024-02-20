Indian celebs to perform at 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Art, Culture and Literature Festival in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 20 : One of the biggest and most popular cultural programs in India is back. The 13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Art, Culture and Literature Festival is bigger and better than all previous editions.

This cultural extravaganza is scheduled for February 23, 24 and 25 from 2 pm onwards at IGNCA, Janpath Building, Janpath, New Delhi.

Entry is free for all the audience.

A flagbearer of Hindustani Art, Culture and Literature, Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab is on a mission to connect more and more people from India and across the world with the brilliance of Hindustani cultural heritage.

13th Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab Art, Culture and Literature Festival is one of India's most popular and biggest cultural events organised in association with Ministry of Culture (GoI) and Ministry of Tourism (GoI).

Renowned and popular artists from across India will be performing at the this upcoming Annual Edition. The three day marathon cultural program promises an array of amazing performances and sessions.

The program will have some great performances such as soothing classical singing by Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Mishra and Pt. Swaransh Mishra. Mesmerising Classical Kathak Dance by Padma Shree Ranjana Gauhar, the rare Rabab recital by Padma Shree Ustad Gulfam Ahmad Khan, and the scintillating Sitar recital by Grammy Nominee Maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan.

For the Shayari and Kavita enthusiasts, the Mushaira/ Kavi Sammelan/ Sheri Nashist will feature the finnest wordsmiths of our times like legendary Padma Shri Prof. Ashok Chakradhar, iconic Waseem Barelvi, acclaimed Farhat Ehsaas, renowned Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, Anas Faizi and Javed Mushiri among others.

One should not miss the melodious Sufi Signing by outstanding singer Sonam Kalra who is popular for her Coke Studio Performance and has won 3 Medals at the Global Music Awards 2023. She is immensely popular on Social Media. The powerful singing of Rajeev Singh and his group who will come all the way from Bhopal to perform his Phakkad Gayaki is a must attend. The magical singing of the talented singer Dr. Mamta Joshi who has made a unique mark with her Punjabi and Sufi singing will leave you spellbound.

Another wonderful and much recommended performance is 'Heer' of Wasir Shah (the original story) by Qissakar Manu Sikander Dhingra, which has been performed at various respected events across the country.

Renowned actors who have made a unique mark with their fearless performances in OTT and Movies such as Vinay Pathak, Richa Chadha, Prakash Belavadi, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Chandan Roy, Shrikant Verma will also be part of various sessions.

A famous comedy play Anti-National Ghalib directed by Shri Anil Sharma (NSD) and written by Dr. Danish Iqbal is a must watch.

Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, Poet and Founder, Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab, talking about the upcoming program said, "Our Hindustani Art and Literature are the soul of our vibrant Cultural Heritage. We have dedicated our efforts to build a platform which gives an opportunity to experience some of our best artists and their amazing performances. We have made a conscious effort to present Hindustani art in its pure format. We are forever thankful for the support of Ministry of Culture (GoI) and Ministry of Tourism (GoI) who have supported our endeavours. We are also thankful to IGNCA for supporting us for our upcoming cultural program."

Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab has been organising cultural programs across many states and UTs of India - Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and, Jammu & Kashmir and will be progressing to many more states and union territories. These programs embody the essence of our country's heritage which lives on in the form of Hindustani art, culture and literature.

Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab is one of the biggest platforms dedicated towards promoting Hindustani art, culture and literature which is working towards conserving and nurturing the authentic formats and true spirit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor