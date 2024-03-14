Indian celebs wield major influence in shaping fashion trends: Designer Gaurang Shah

Mumbai, March 14 Award-winning textile designer Gaurang Shah is happy with the efforts of Indian personalities such as Vidya Balan, Tabu, and Kirron Kher to name a few, for their contributions to promoting Indian weaves.

He said their endorsement not only showcases the sartorial splendour but also fosters a sense of pride and recognition for skilled artisans.

Talking about Indian celebrities doing their bit to promote Indian styles and weaves, Shah told IANS: “Undoubtedly, Indian celebrities wield significant influence in shaping fashion trends, and many are fervent champions of indigenous styles and weaves such as Vidya Balan, Kirron Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Tabu and many more.”

“From donning exquisite Kanjeevarams to embracing the intricate craftsmanship of Phulkari, they effortlessly blend tradition with contemporary allure, amplifying the global appeal of Indian textiles. Their endorsement not only showcases the sartorial splendour of our heritage but also fosters a sense of pride and recognition for our skilled artisans,” he added.

The designer said that they “serve as cultural ambassadors, weaving a narrative of inclusivity and reverence for our rich textile legacy.”

Shah is here at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI to showcase his latest range christened "GULAL", which he described as a symphony of cultural elegance and modern sophistication.

The designer, who ventured into costume designing with Nag Ashwin’s 2018 Telugu film 'Mahanati' based on the life of actress Savitri, makes no bones about Indian fashion competing in international levels.

“Indian textiles possess an inherent allure, steeped in centuries of tradition and craftsmanship. From the intricate patterns of Banarasi to the delicate elegance of Chanderi, each weave whether it is a saree or ghagra for bridal or casual wear, tells a story of heritage and skill,” he said.

Indian fashion captivates with its vibrant colours, rich textures, and timeless designs, said the designer.

Shah added: “It's not merely about competing; it's about celebrating the unique history of our cultural identity, resonating with fashion enthusiasts worldwide. More so, the adatable talent of our weavers, whom we continue to enrich with newer design ideas and skill sets, which we do with our weaves across India.”

The 2024 edition of LFW is special for Shah, who is making a comeback to the runway after a long break.

The designer said the pandemic was the reason.

“The hiatus from the runway! Well, it's been quite the journey. You see, in the wake of the pandemic, our beloved looms faced a temporary lull in production, a momentary pause in the rhythmic dance of threads. But fear not, for our passion for weaves and Jamdani burns brighter than ever!” Shah said.

He added: “It took a bit of time to rekindle that vibrant energy, to align every warp and weft just right. And now, oh, now our looms hum with renewed vigour, weaving tales of tradition and innovation alike.

Shah wanted to make a “grand re-entrance”, to unveil something fresh and captivating, something that would stir the soul of every fashion aficionado.

“And what better time than Phagun, with its burst of colours and zest for life? GULAL, our latest creation, is just the beginning -- a kaleidoscope of hues that will paint the seasons ahead. So, brace yourselves, for our journey through the palette has only just begun!” he added.

